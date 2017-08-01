SK Speculation: Is Titus Worldwide getting a new member?

Did Titus O' Neil just welcome Dana Brooke to Titus Worldwide?

Will Dana Brooke join Titus Worldwide?

What’s the story?

The WWE recently released a video in which Titus O’Neil was talking to Dana Brooke. In the conversation, it looks like he is welcoming Dana into Titus Worldwide

In case you didn’t know…

Titus O’Neil launched his “Titus Brand” gimmick in September 2016. After the Superstar Shake-up, Apollo Crews caught the eye of the “Titus Brand”. Later on, cruiserweight Akira Tozawa was recruited to the brand which was renamed to “Titus Worldwide”.

The heart of the matter

Titus O’Neil was in the midst of a very important Titus Worldwide interview when Dana Brooke intervened. As she was about to leave the scene, Titus addressed her and said that he needed to talk to her.

After exchanging pleasantries, Titus told Dana that he had seen her tweets which suggested that she wanted to join Titus Worldwide. He told Dana, “I’ve seen your tweets on how you possibly want to join Titus Worldwide and I must say it is very intriguing to me.

Also read: 5 Most influential women in WWE history

“But what is also intriguing to me is who Dana Brooke really is? I think it is intriguing to everyone. So I want you to find that person. Because somewhere along the line of you coming into WWE and making a big statement, you kind of lost yourself there. You should think about it.”

He further advised her, “Once you find out who you are, you can’t go wrong.”

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether or not Dana Brooke is introduced as the newest member of Titus Worldwide. If she does join the Titus brand, it could have an impact on her career and provide her with a direction.

Author’s take

On Dana's part, she is definitely keen to sign up. This video will certainly get the fans excited but it feels like the WWE will yet again fail to follow through and make something out of it.

If WWE is smart, Titus could be portrayed as an extremely savvy business man. The success rate for his superstars should continue to be on the up and the brand should continue to grow. It can even grow to the point where it will not go unnoticed by talent higher up the card.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com