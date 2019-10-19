WWE News: New No.1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship confirmed

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 529 // 19 Oct 2019, 07:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Six-pack challenge

Tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown was highlighted by a Six-Pack Challenge involving Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Nikki Cross, with the winner receiving a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Prior to the match, Nikki Cross interrupted The MizTV segment featuring Bayley and Sasha Banks claiming to be the one to dethrone the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

After an entertaining back-and-forth battle, the former Sanity member outlasted five other women and pinned Mandy Rose to pick up the win. As a result, Nikki Cross is next in line to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The women's division on Friday Nights

The SmackDown women's division underwent massive changes owing to this year's WWE Draft. While the brand retained their Champion, Bayley, they had to let go of Charlotte Flair. During the Draft. they also picked 'The Legit Boss' Sasha Banks for the show and got hold of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss via a blockbuster trade with Monday Night RAW. Other signings included the likes of Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Carmella, and The Fire & Desire.

On tonight's episode, the majority of this new and revamped SmackDown's female division got to prove the WWE Universe why they deserve to be on the Blue Brand. The six-pack battle also showcased why the women involved were provided with an opportunity to become the #1 contender.

SmackDown Women's Championship

The WWE Universe was a witness to multiple title changes in the past week. At Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair made history by winning her tenth Women's Championship when she beat Bayley for the belt. On the very next episode of the Blue Brand, a new and improved version of Bayley defeated The Queen to regain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Will Bayley's reign be cut short by Nikki Cross? We will get to know very soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!