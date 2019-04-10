WWE News: New partnership debuts before the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.33K // 10 Apr 2019, 06:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luke Harper faced EC3 in the match before SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

The WWE television shows after WrestleMania 35 is always exciting as WWE looks to push new storylines for the Superstars after the biggest show of their year. On this week's episode of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35, there was the debut of what might be a new partnership between two WWE Superstars.

In the dark match before SmackDown Live started up, Luke Harper faced EC3. The former Impact Wrestling and NXT Superstar EC3 was being managed by Drake Maverick.

In case you didn't know...

Since being called up to the main roster, EC3 has not had the best time. He has lost a few matches and has been wrestling on the WWE Main Event show. Sidelined in the way that he has been, it's obvious that WWE has not had plans for him... at least until this point.

Drake Maverick is the 205 Live General Manager and has done a fantastic job in that role since starting in early-2018. He has been on the main roster as well in a Manager role, as he was the mouthpiece for the Tag Team duo -- The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Currently out with injuries, AOP has not been featured much of late.

Before coming to WWE, Drake Maverick had been in Impact Wrestling, where he had been in programs with EC3.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by PW Insider, Luke Harper and EC3 faced each other in a dark match before SmackDown Live. Harper was able to defeat EC3 in the match, but given that faces usually win in non-televised matches this does not mean anything.

Drake Maverick was managing EC3 in the segment.

WWE might be trying out the pairing of Drake Maverick and EC3 to see if it works or not.

What's next?

Drake Maverick and EC3 would be a good pairing together in the coming weeks. If Authors of Pain return soon, this might also lead to the building of a really dangerous faction.

Advertisement

Only time will tell, as nothing is confirmed at this point.

ALSO READ: Where is Dean Ambrose going after leaving WWE?

Advertisement