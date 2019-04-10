×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: New partnership debuts before the SmackDown Live after WrestleMania

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.33K   //    10 Apr 2019, 06:10 IST

Luke Harper faced EC3 in the match before SmackDown Live.
Luke Harper faced EC3 in the match before SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

The WWE television shows after WrestleMania 35 is always exciting as WWE looks to push new storylines for the Superstars after the biggest show of their year. On this week's episode of SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 35, there was the debut of what might be a new partnership between two WWE Superstars.

In the dark match before SmackDown Live started up, Luke Harper faced EC3. The former Impact Wrestling and NXT Superstar EC3 was being managed by Drake Maverick.

In case you didn't know...

Since being called up to the main roster, EC3 has not had the best time. He has lost a few matches and has been wrestling on the WWE Main Event show. Sidelined in the way that he has been, it's obvious that WWE has not had plans for him... at least until this point.

Drake Maverick is the 205 Live General Manager and has done a fantastic job in that role since starting in early-2018. He has been on the main roster as well in a Manager role, as he was the mouthpiece for the Tag Team duo -- The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Currently out with injuries, AOP has not been featured much of late.

Before coming to WWE, Drake Maverick had been in Impact Wrestling, where he had been in programs with EC3.

The heart of the matter

According to reports by PW Insider, Luke Harper and EC3 faced each other in a dark match before SmackDown Live. Harper was able to defeat EC3 in the match, but given that faces usually win in non-televised matches this does not mean anything.

Drake Maverick was managing EC3 in the segment.

WWE might be trying out the pairing of Drake Maverick and EC3 to see if it works or not.

What's next?

Drake Maverick and EC3 would be a good pairing together in the coming weeks. If Authors of Pain return soon, this might also lead to the building of a really dangerous faction.

Advertisement

Only time will tell, as nothing is confirmed at this point.

ALSO READ: Where is Dean Ambrose going after leaving WWE?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Luke Harper EC3
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 mistakes WWE should have avoided in the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania (2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE secretly told us on Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 (2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT stars make main roster debut before WWE SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 Things WWE Should Do Before WrestleMania 35 (April 2, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Shockers WWE Could Be Planning For SmackDown Live After WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Hemp WWE Championship  debuts on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan avoids match; attacks former World Champion after SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 segments that tell us about the results for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us