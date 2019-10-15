WWE News: New RAW Tag Team Champions crowned

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 201 // 15 Oct 2019, 07:32 IST

The Viking Raiders

Tonight's RAW not only featured the second night of the Draft but also several top-tier matchups. One of such matches had Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Erik and Ivar, The Viking Raiders.

The two teams put up an instant classic performance, which came to an end with The Viking Raiders pinning The Showoff to win their first RAW Tag Team Championships. Post-match, Erik and Ivar reminded the WWE Universe how they are the only duo to win Tag Team Championships on NJPW, Ring of Honor, NXT and on WWE main roster.

The former Champions

While The Viking Raiders have been dominating every promotion for the past few years, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler started teaming up only a few months ago. On their very first day as a tag team, they won an eight-team turmoil match to earn a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships.

At Clash of Champions, Roode and Ziggler had defeated the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to win the gold and they enjoyed a pretty dominating run till colliding with The Viking Raiders. Although they lost the titles this week, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will be starting afresh as they are the newest members of Friday Night SmackDown owing to the ongoing WWE Draft.

The Raid is on

Erik and Ivar ran through all the tag teams on NXT before joining the WWE main roster earlier this year. Till now, The Viking Raiders have showcased a dominating performance in every match they were a part of.

Last week they defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match to earn the opportunity at the gold on this week's show. Just like their previous battles, they took down the Champions in a short span of time and emerged as the brand new RAW Tag Team Champions.

As of now, The Viking Raiders are yet to suffer a proper loss on the main roster and it will be interesting to see which team possesses the gut to step up to them.

