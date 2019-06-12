×
WWE News: New SmackDown Live logo revealed in Fox advertisement

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.13K   //    12 Jun 2019, 22:58 IST

SmackDown Live
SmackDown Live

What's the story?

It seems SmackDown Live will be getting a new logo this October when it moves to the Fox network.

A Fox advert shows a brand new logo for the blue brand, with the 'Live' part being absent, and the exclamation mark being moved towards the middle.

In case you didn't know...

Last year in June, WWE announced that SmackDown Live will be moving to the Fox network, and would start airing on Fridays. The show will be moved as part of a five-year deal between WWE and Fox. SmackDown Live has been presented on the USA Network since the past three years, which was around six years after WWE signed a deal with NBCUniversal to air the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal between WWE and Fox is valued at $1 billion, which was touted as a three-fold increase from what WWE has been earning with its association with NBCU.

Also read:

Reason why Vince McMahon made changes during Raw revealed

The heart of the matter

It seems like the blue brand is all set to get a big makeover when it moves to the Fox network in October this year. Several users are tweeting an image that seems to have been taken from a TV advert by Fox, promoting SmackDown Live's eventual move.

The logo doesn't have the 'Live' part. Additionally, the exclamation mark, that once used to be at the end of the word 'SmackDown', has now been moved between the words 'Smack' and 'Down'. The logo has a gritty feel to it, contrary to the current version.

Here's what the logo looks like:

What's next?

SmackDown Live will make its move to Fox, starting on October 4th.

What do you think of the new SmackDown Live logo? Is it better than the previous version? Sound off in the comment section!

