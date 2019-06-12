WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon made changes during Raw revealed

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live recently revealed the reason why Vince McMahon made changes to the product during the show.

Alvarez stated that McMahon was monitoring the NBA Finals game and changed the product in accordance with what was happening in the game.

In case you didn't know...

Last night on WWE Monday Night Raw, The Revival became two-time Raw Tag Team Champions by winning a Triple Threat Tag Team match.

The match that was originally scheduled to take place was a traditional tag team bout featuring Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder and The Revival. The original match preview on WWE's official website listed the same. Later, the match was changed to a triple threat affair, with The Usos being added to the mix.

The ending to the match saw Jey Uso hitting Zack Ryder with a splash off the top rope, followed by Scott Dawson entering the ring and stealing a pin. The Revival had lost their tag team belts at WrestleMania 35 to Ryder and Hawkins, which also marked an end to Hawkins' infamous losing streak in WWE.

The heart of the matter

According to Bryan Alvarez, Vince McMahon was keeping a tab on the NBA Finals game that was contested between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. Reportedly, Vince made the changes based on what was happening in the game.

I can tell you for a fact that last night during Raw they were monitoring the NBA game and I believe that things were moved around as a result of what was happening during the game. They do keep an eye on things.

Ultimately, this strategy didn't seem to help, as WWE drew one of the lowest ratings in recent memory, garnering 2.13 million viewers.

What's next?

The rating meter has been bugging WWE for a long while now. Hopefully, the powers that be come up with something concrete to tackle the rating decline.

