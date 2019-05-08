WWE News: New SmackDown Superstar sends a warning during dark segment (Video)

Buddy Murphy sent a warning to Ali during SmackDown

What's the story?

New WWE SmackDown star Buddy Murphy made an appearance during a dark segment of SmackDown Live. Murphy cut a promo sending a warning to fellow former 205 Live star Mustafa Ali.

In case you didn't know...

Buddy Murphy is a former NXT Tag-Team Champion as part of Blake and Murphy. Murphy made a return as a singles star on 205 Live, taking the brand by storm. He beat Cedric Alexander to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia at WWE Super Showdown in October.

Murphy held the title until WrestleMania 35 where he was beaten by Tony Nese, ending his 183-day reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion. In the WWE Superstar Shake-Up following WrestleMania, the 'Best Kept Secret' was moved to SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Buddy Murphy came out during one of the commercial breaks on SmackDown to send a warning to Mustafa Ali, telling him that the 'Best Kept Secret' was coming for him. Murphy also had a message for the WWE Universe:

"Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Buddy Murphy and you may not know who I am, but you will. See, for the past year I've destroyed the entire cruiserweight division, including Ali. That's why I know that Ali is not going to win the Money In the Bank ladder match. But I want you to enjoy this moment as long as you can because 'The Best Kept Secret' is coming. Then everyone will know my name." H/T: WINC

What's next?

Buddy Murphy's first feud in the WWE looks like it will be against Ali who is a part of the Money In The Bank ladder match later this month. Murphy looks set to be the next big star from 205 Live to impress on the main roster.