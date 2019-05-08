WWE News: New SmackDown Tag Team Champions crowned

A vigorous battle between the Usos and Daniel Bryan and Rowan netted SmackDown new champs.

What's the story?

After it was announced that the Hardyz had to relinquish the SmackDown Live Tag Team titles due to an injury suffered by Jeff Hardy, Shane McMahon promised that he would 'crown' a new duo as champions on tonight's episode.

Before he could complete the act of handing the titles to Daniel Bryan and Rowan, he was interrupted by The Usos. After a back-and-forth match, the New Daniel Bryan and Rowan became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

In case you missed it . . .

Jeffy Hardy was injured at a house show but credit for the injury was given to 'the Freak', Lars Sullivan.

Since the titles were vacated and several of the teams on the blue brand were defunct (SaNiTy, The Bar) or missing pieces (New Day), it left the WWE Universe thinking as to which team would eventually emerge to be crowned.

The heart of the matter

The WWE has had a week to figure out what to do with the SmackDown Tag Team titles and as announced, Shane McMahon marched to the ring to crown a new set of champs.

After taking some shots at his opponent in a steel cage at Money in the Bank, the Miz, McMahon revealed that he intended to crown Daniel Bryan and Rowan as the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions because 'they deserved it'.

But before the act was made official, The Usos, appearing under the new 'Wildcard Rule' said that the titles aren't just given to people but earned. They also mentioned that Roman Reigns said that they could slide into his yard any time.

After some back and forth between both teams, McMahon made the match official and the two teams immediately battled it out for the right to represent SmackDown as its tag champs. When all was said and done, Rowan notched the pin and he and Bryan became the new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

What's next?

Had The Usos won the titles, it would have clouded things up regarding their official show status, but because of the 'Wildcard Rule', it might be presented as another reason why anything can happen because of it.

Now that Daniel Bryan and Rowan are officially Tag Team champions, it will provide some stability and credibility to a division that was ravaged by injuries and the Superstar Shake Up.