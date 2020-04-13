WWE News - New Superstar set for debut in Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

All eight Superstars have now been named - and one is a debutant!

WWE signed the Superstar in August 2019, and we'll finally see them in action.

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be up for grabs!

Following William Regal's announcement this week that NXT would host a tournament to crown the interim Cruiserweight Champion, all eight Superstars have been revealed - with one debutant confirmed to compete!

With Jordan Devlin stranded in the UK and unable to defend his title for the foreseeable future, NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed the tournament on The Bump, and all eight competitors have now been named - with El Hijo del Fantasma set for his WWE debut!

The tournament to crown an Interim #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion begins this Wednesday!



Meet the Superstars who will be competing for the prestigious crown.https://t.co/XE0cFBt6AW — WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2020

The debuting El Hijo del Fantasma signed with WWE in August 2019 but would suffer a knee injury shortly thereafter that prevented him from wrestling for several months. And, he has not competed on television as of yet. The Mexican Superstar is best known for his work as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground.

Meanwhile, the tournament is split into two groups, with Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese and Jake Atlas in one group, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa and Jack Gallagher in the other.

Each Superstar will compete against each of the three other members of their group and the Superstar with the best record in each group will advance to the Championship match.

WWE have confirmed that any ties will be broken by head-to-head record.