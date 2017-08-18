WWE News: New trailer for Southpaw Regional Wrestling is out and it's awesome

Are you excited for Southpaw Regional Wrestling, season two?

Lance Catamaran

What's the story?

For those who feared that the failure of Lethal Leap Year was the end of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, fret no longer!

The fine folks at WWE.com have uncovered yet more footage of this legendary 1980s renegade wrestling promotion, and they've put together an epic trailer to whet your appetite for more regional wrestling action before release said footage online!

In case you missed it...

Southpaw Regional Wrestling as a series of four short videos put together by WWE performers and posted on both WWE.com and YouTube.

The videos were parodies of 80s regional wrestling TV programs - like you would find for Mid South Wrestling, for example. Containing skits, promos, pretend ads, and no actual wrestling, it featured stars like John Cena (playing uptight announcer Lance Catamaran), Rusev (as all-American farmer-turned-wrestling Big Bartholomew), and Ric Flair (as a Ric Flair impersonator and KFC spokesman).

If you haven't seen or heard of it before, well, first - shame on you. And, second, watch the first episode here. Go ahead. We'll wait.

The heart of the matter

Thankfully, fan reaction was off the charts and, because the guys had so much filmed the first episodes, a new series was planned. Now, we have the trailer for that new series for you right here.

Featuring newcomers to the show like Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles, the New Day, and Daniel Bryan (among others), the new season promises to be more over-the-top and hilarious than ever before.

What's next?

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long at all. According to the trailer, the new episodes will be dropping on both YouTube and WWE.com tomorrow! That fills your whole weekend - new SRW tomorrow, NXT Takeover on Saturday, and SummerSlam on Sunday.

Author's take

As much as I love SRW, I'm always wary of sequels. However, if WWE gave the guys as much creative freedom on this as they did in the original videos, we could be seeing something incredible.

Considering that the originals - with hilarious turns by both Fandango and Tyler Breeze - were probably the reason we got the latest skits from the Fashion Police, hopefully, season two will give some other guys a chance to break out creatively on the main shows.