WWE News: New United States Champion crowned at Stomping Grounds 2019

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 720 // 24 Jun 2019, 06:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We have a new US Champion

What's the story?

WWE Stomping Grounds has proved to be a thrilling PPV till now. We saw a couple of title changes with Gulak winning the Cruiserweight title.

One title that changed hands was one that many within' the WWE Universe felt would not happen as Ricochet toppled Samoa Joe to win the US Championship.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday on RAW, Ricochet defeated the likes of Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and The Miz in a Fatal 5-Way match to earn a shot against Samoa Joe.

After the match was over, he cut a promo with WWE.com saying that Joe needs to fear him and not take him lightly. Tonight, Ricochet put those words into action and did the unthinkable!

The heart of the matter

Tonight, Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe to capture the WWE United States Championship! Both men gave it their all and put on a wrestling clinic, as to be expected.

In the end, we saw Ricochet connect with the 630 Splash to cover The Samoan Submission Machine for the victory.

Ricochet is now your new WWE United States Champion! The celebration didn't end at ringside, as Ricochet made his way backstage where he was greeted by various WWE Superstars and was given a big celebratory hug from The Game, Triple H.

Advertisement

What's next:

We will likely see a big rematch between Ricochet and Samoa Joe take place at the next WWE pay-per-view event, Extreme Rules.

This is mere speculation at this time, but that would be the most logical direction to go in. A big congratulations goes out to Ricochet as he truly deserved the win after a top performance!

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, stories and results. You can follow all the Stomping Grounds coverage here!