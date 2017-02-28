WWE News: Date revealed for next edition of Raw Talk

Will the show finally gain an identity?

Raw Talk hasn’t been as much of a hit as the red brand were hoping

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, the next edition of Raw Talk has been announced. The show was the red brand's response to SmackDown Live's popular Talking Smack, which has made a lot of headlines in the wrestling world due to some of the promos that have taken place.

In case you didn't know...

Raw Talk was created following the success of Talking Smack, however, it became evident from the start that things didn't feel quite as organic. Thankfully for some fans, it didn't air on a week to week basis like their counterpart's show and is instead reserved for the Raw brand exclusive pay-per-views.

Heart of the matter

The report suggests that the next edition of Raw Talk will take place following WWE Fastlane, which takes place this Sunday in Milwaukee. Obviously this follows the trend of the show in the past, however, it'll be interesting this time round to see who will be hosting it as we've had a number of different people in that role thus far.

Owens and Jericho stole the show during their Raw Talk appearance

What's next?

We'll have to wait and see who will be the guests on the show in addition to who runs it, with Booker T seeming likely alongside a yet unknown female companion. The guests probably won't be revealed until the actual night of the event which has become a regular occurrence, as revealing them beforehand could give some people an idea of who will win some of the bigger matches that night.

Sportskeeda's take

Raw Talk generally doesn't feel anywhere near as good as Talking Smack, but it'll be interesting to see what superstars will be taken out of their element for this one. The concept of the show is good, but people like Booker T don't really resonate with the audience as well as Daniel Bryan does over on SmackDown Live.

Perhaps bringing Mick Foley in, despite him likely not having much time left as General Manager, would be the best course of action to ensure a successful show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com