WWE News: Nia Jax makes shock revelation regarding Women's Tag Team Championships

Nia Jax found a partner in Tamina

What's the story?

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been rumoured for a while now with details being revealed confirming the belts were ready to go way back in July. While several Superstars have spoken out in favour of the belts, one star has confirmed she most definitely is not - and that's Nia Jax.

In case you didn't know...

Just this week, Nia Jax aligned herself with Tamina, a woman it looked like she'd be engaging in a long-term rivalry with, this past Monday on Raw. After defeating Ember Moon, Tamina showed up to seemingly challenge Jax, or at least show off to Jax by beating up Moon.

Instead of saving her friend, though, Jax would join in and decimate Ember Moon, celebrating with Tamina after to seemingly confirm that they'd aligned and were now a team - possibly hinting that the pair would be joining the much-rumoured women's tag team division.

The heart of the matter

Many women have spoken out in support of the much-rumoured Women's Tag Team Champions, with Sasha and Bayley even teasing the titles and Banks more prominently campaigning for them to be introduced.

Nia Jax, however, has spoken out about the rumour and confirmed she's in no rush to see the new belts introduced any time soon.

Speaking to Josh Lawless at SPORTBible, Jax was asked if she were in favour of WWE bringing in the titles, to which she responded:

You know what? I'm probably going to get some crap for it but I'm not. I don't think it's need anytime soon personally. Obviously, if I were to be put in the tag division, I would want Tamina Snuka to be on my side - I just feel like we'd be unstoppable. But I'm not someone that thinks it's needed yet.

What's next?

Will we see Tag Team Championships for the women soon? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the rumoured Women's Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments.