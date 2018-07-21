WWE Rumor Mill: Huge details on the Women's Tag Team Championships

A big announcement is coming!

What's the story?

After news broke in the past 24 hours that Stephanie McMahon will be on this week's Raw to make a historic announcement, the internet has been abuzz with rumours of what it could be.

Well, it looks like the cat may be out of the bag and an all-women's pay-per-view will be happening, as well as a Women's Tag Team Division, as reported by Wrestling Standard.

A further development has come now, as Belt Fan Dan, who has notoriously leaked images of belts and broken news on details of championships before, has taken to Twitter to give more information on the upcoming titles and division.

In case you didn't know...

According to Wrestling Standard, Stephanie McMahon will be announcing an all women’s PPV event, as well as potentially a new tag team division.

Pro Wrestling Sheet had previously broken the news that WWE was having internal discussions regarding an all women’s event, with WrestleVotes saying the event will take place in Long Island next month.

Well, Stephanie McMahon is now confirmed for Raw to make a "historic" announcement.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

However, the potentially even bigger news was that there may not just be one announcement, but two - with a Women's Tag Team Division and potential tournament to crown the inaugural champions being rumoured.

The heart of the matter

Well, while many may not be familiar with Belts By Dan, he has notoriously broken news in the past regarding championships and has been leaking photos of belts for several years.

He has given more information on the belts and what they will look like via Twitter.

The new WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts are done. White straps. Part of Stephanie's announcement on Raw. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2018

Dan went on to say the titles would be defended on four shows - Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK.

Women's Tag Belts: White leather. Similar to the men's tags but with some slight female themed changes. Not confirmed but rumored to be defended among all 4 brands (Raw, SD, NXT and eventually NXT:UK). The new NXT UK belts are not done yet. — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) July 20, 2018

Dan went on to say, while there are as yet no official photos of the belts, they look almost identical to this custom-made title on WWE 2K, but with a few minor changes.

While the strap and the key aspects are the same, the WWE logo is said to be bigger and, rather than faces, the trademark Gladiator helmets appear on the titles, although it is a slight variation to their male counterparts.

I don't have good pics yet but this custom made in the wwe video game is a close representation pic.twitter.com/NwOKMW0EXO — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) July 21, 2018

What's next?

Well, we have to remember that nothing is official yet, but I guess all will be revealed on Monday!

What do you think about the rumoured Women's Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments.