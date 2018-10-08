WWE News: Nia Jax on her love for Paige, NXT coaches on her weight loss, more

Nia Jax (left) enjoys a considerable size advantage over other top female WWE talents such as Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey and Paige (right)

What's the story?

Speaking to 101WKQX, Nia Jax revealed exactly what the NXT coaches told her when she let them know of her intentions of losing weight.

Jax claims that the NXT coaches were quite flexible with her weight -- which just so happened to be higher than that of most other female WWE Superstars.

Moreover, Jax spoke about traversing the road with Paige when they were on the same brand, as well as potentially teaming with her real-life cousin Tamina Snuka. Jax fondly recalled that she absolutely loved being on the road with Paige, and that the latter is her favorite travel partner.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax is one of the rare female professional wrestlers who is well-known for performing with a physical frame and weight which is much superior to that of most other female talents.

Jax is said to be 6'0" tall and is billed as 272 pounds; making her one of the most imposing figures in women's professional wrestling today.

The Irresistible Force has always been quite open about being body-shamed with regard to her weight issues in the past -- something that she now chooses to be vocal about in order to help other people coping with similar issues.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax explained that back when current SmackDown Live General Manager Paige used to perform on the RAW brand, the former used to love travelling with Paige. However, now that the latter serves as the blue brand's GM, and Jax wrestles on RAW, they don't travel together as often.

Jax also expressed interest in working as a tag team with Tamina Snuka against the team of Beth Phoenix and Natalya, however the former noted that if the aforesaid pairing doesn't come to fruition, she'd have no interest in wrestling in the women's tag team division.

Jax also commented on what the NXT coaches told her when she expressed her desire of wanting to lose weight:

"The reason why we wanted you, and the reason that makes you so special, is that you are bigger than everybody. That makes you stand out above the rest, and it actually helps the dynamic of matches out here…It's something that people have never seen.” (H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Nia Jax recently returned from a brief injury hiatus, and continues to perform as one of the top Superstars in the women's division today.

