WWE News: Nia Jax out of action indefinitely following knee injury

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 556 // 13 Apr 2019, 00:28 IST

How long will she be gone?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Nia Jax could be absent from WWE for the remainder of the year as she deals with an injury to both of her knees.

The company hasn't put out an official statement yet, but Jax sent the following tweet saying that she was going to be "gone for a while."

I’ll be gone for a while. Here’s something to remember me by 💋💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/N1XEMn9qYz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 12, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Jax teamed with Tamina this past Sunday to compete against Sasha Banks & Bayley, The Divas of Doom and The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The former Raw Women's Champion was not seen on TV for this week's episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Jax is suffering from an ACL tear in both of her knees and will need surgery to correct the issue. The timeline for recovery from ACL surgery ranges from two to six months, but regaining full mobility and use of the knee would require up to nine months of recovery time.

It's also worth noting that the recovery timeline is usually reserved for one torn ACL rather than two, so the recovery time could take even longer since Jax has to undergo surgery for both.

Many expected Jax and Tamina to continue competing for the Women's Tag Team Championships, but Tamina will probably return to singles competition for the remainder of the year or form a different team.

What's Next?

Jax is one of several WWE superstars who has suffered an injury since WrestleMania weekend.

AJ Styles injured his hip at WrestleMania in the final moments of his match against Randy Orton. He eventually talked about the injury and said it was a sprained joint in his hip and that he should be back soon.

Daniel Bryan was also suffering from an injury per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that caused him to miss SmackDown, but the severity is unknown.

Ronda Rousey, the former Raw Women's Champion broke her hand at WrestleMania and was pulled from her appearance on Monday Night Raw. Despite her injury, Rousey has been rumored to have been stepping away from the company after WrestleMania.

Big E suffered a torn meniscus and will be out for about six weeks following the six-man tag team match main event from this week's SmackDown Live.

