WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar Big E injured, hints at absence from WWE

The Heavy of The New Day might not be around for a few weeks

What's the Story?

WWE Superstar Big E may have to take a leave of absence from WWE to deal with an injury he addressed via social media.

After this week's SmackDown Live episode, the former tag team champion hinted at taking some time off to heal in his latest tweet.

Making mincemeat of my meniscus

Crossbody cooked the cartilage

Bye for a bit — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 11, 2019

In Case You Didn't Know

Big E, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston kicked off SmackDown this week and closed the show during the main event.

The New Day faced Cesaro, Sheamus and Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match, where Big E suffered an injury to his meniscus.

The Heart of the Matter

Big E and Woods seemed to be heading into a feud with The Bar for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but there's no timeline for Big E's recovery time or how serious the injury to his meniscus is.

Meniscus tears are common for athletes, but the severity of an injured meniscus determines whether surgery would be needed to correct the issue according to Healthline.

If Big E's meniscus is torn to the point that it requires surgery, he would be out for up to six weeks or more following the procedure.

WWE's Superstar Shakeup is scheduled to take place next week on Raw and SmackDown and but there is no indication or reports that The New Day were coming to the flagship show.

What's Next?

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place seven weeks from now on Sunday May 19, 2019 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Big E saying "bye for a bit" was very vague, so there's no telling how long he will be gone for until his injury is confirmed by WWE.

