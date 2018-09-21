WWE News: Nia Jax reveals potential match for Evolution, feud with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey (left) and Nia Jax (right) were involved in a feud over the WWE RAW Women's Championship

What’s the story?

Nia Jax spoke to TV Insider on several topics; revealing a potential match featuring her at WWE Evolution.

The WWE’s Evolution PPV may see Jax team up with her cousin Tamina Snuka in a tag team match.

Moreover, Jax also spoke about her feud with “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, and taking her RAW Women’s Title back from the latter.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE recently announced that it’s set to organize the first-ever all-women’s PPV in the company’s history—WWE Evolution.

In the days following the aforesaid announcement, the WWE has been heavily promoting the women’s PPV—with several women’s segments and matches being booked for both Monday Night RAW as well as SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Nia Jax has been dealing with a few nagging injuries over the past several weeks, and has been out of action since her RAW Women’s Championship match against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules which took place in July.

The pro-wrestling rumor mill was recently rife with talk of Jax training at the WWE Performance Center ahead of her impending on-screen return to RAW.

Jax then went on to tease a possible match for WWE Evolution, whilst also speaking about her rivalry with Ronda Rousey—

“I thought it would be cool if me and my cousin Tamina teamed up against Beth and Nattie. Four powerful women and two powerhouse teams against each other.”

“I’ll be at Evolution for sure…Now people are saying I’m doing so well, I feel I owe it to them to keep it up. The pressure. I got to go get it back from Ronda.” (*Courtesy—TV Insider)

What’s next?

Nia Jax could very well make her in-ring return in the days leading up to WWE Evolution which takes place on October 28th.

