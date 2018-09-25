Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals current standing with John Cena, addresses WWE comeback

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.28K   //    25 Sep 2018, 01:46 IST

John Cena and Nikki Bella made mainstream headlines over the past several months, given their fan-following on both WWE, Total Divas and Total Bellas
John Cena and Nikki Bella made mainstream headlines over the past several months, given their fan-following on both WWE, Total Divas and Total Bellas

What’s the story?

Nikki Bella recently spoke to ET, in an interview where she addressed the current status of her relationship with John Cena.

Nikki revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Cena recently. On the other hand, her sister Brie Bella explained that Nikki is on a sort of self-discovering journey as of this time.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Superstars Nikki Bella and John Cena were in a relationship since 2012, and got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in April of last year.

The popular pro-wrestling couple were set to tie the knot on May 5th, 2018—However, both Nikki and John released public statements before the aforesaid date; revealing that the wedding has been called off.

Nikki and Cena parted ways as a couple, but were known to have been in touch with each other despite their split.

The heart of the matter

Over the past several weeks, the professional wrestling as well as reality TV world has been rife with rumors that both Nikki and Cena have been in touch with each other—with Nikki and her sister Brie Bella confirming that Nikki does indeed speak to Cena every now and then.

However, in a recent interview with ET, Nikki Bella revealed that she and John Cena haven’t spoken recently. Nikki continued—

"He's doing him and I'm doing me.”

"I slowly feel like I'm doing that…I think it's happiness, and just fully being happy and that's what I want," said Nikki about taking time to work on herself.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella chimed in stating that Nikki ought to “find” herself first.

Moreover, Nikki expressed her excitement with regard to making her WWE comeback, and revealed that although this phase of finding herself has been “scary”, she’s loving the challenges that come with stepping out of one’s comfort zone.

What’s next?

The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) and Ronda Rousey are currently on tap to take on The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6th.

Who’d you like Nikki Bella to feud with in the WWE? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below. 

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
