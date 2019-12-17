WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals interesting fact about John Cena

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in 2017

Nikki Bella has revealed that her former fiancé, John Cena, did not receive any paychecks when he filmed scenes for E! show Total Bellas between 2016-2018.

The relationship between the WWE Superstars was the main focus of the reality show for much of that time, especially during Season 2 episodes in 2017, which included behind-the-scenes footage before and after Cena proposed at WrestleMania 33.

Speaking to Health Magazine, the former Divas Champion admitted she has regrets that Cena was unable to explain his side of their break-up on Total Bellas in 2018, and she added that he did not want to receive payment for the show because he only made appearances to support her.

“What people don’t realise is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful – he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad – I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”

What’s next for Nikki Bella and John Cena?

Nikki Bella, who is now dating professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, is working on several projects outside of WWE, including Total Bellas, The Bellas’ Podcast, a YouTube channel, a wine brand and a clothing line.

John Cena, meanwhile, did not compete in any WWE pay-per-view matches in 2019, as he has been focusing on filming multiple movies throughout the year.