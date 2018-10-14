WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals that she wanted AJ Lee to make her return at Evolution

Nikki Bella wanted AJ Lee to return for Evolution

Evolution takes place in just over two weeks time on October 28th live from New York and Nikki Bella will be main eventing against Ronda Rousey as they fight for the Raw Women's Championship, but it appears that Bella would have preferred another former rival to return to WWE in time for the show.

AJ Lee and Nikki Bella hated each other on WWE TV and had a number of encounters inside the squared circle before Bella took the Divas Championship and went on to break AJ's long-standing record of 295 days.

AJ Lee faced The Bella Twins alongside Paige at WrestleMania 31 just days before she retired from the company and over the past few weeks there have been rumors that Lee could return for Evolution, but the most recent updates are not looking positive.

Nikki Bella recently appeared at the ACE Comic Con Midwest event in Chicago, Illinois where she was asked about the upcoming all-women's pay-per-view and whether she wanted Lee to make her return to the company alongside many other legends.

“I was hoping she’d be part of WWE Evolution. AJ was a huge part of the women’s division. I’d love to wrestle her again," she said via RingSideNews. "We had good chemistry. I felt that our feud with her and Paige really helped with the evolution. It would be so fun.”

Evolution is merely weeks away and so far the card is taking shape and there are a number of legends still to be integrated into the show including Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool and a number of other women who are expected to make their return in the battle royal that is also still yet to be announced.

Do you think AJ Lee should return to WWE for Evolution? Have your say in the comments section below...