WWE News: Nikki Bella Reveals the Reason Behind Her Retirement

Nikki Bella

What's the story?

The Bella Twins recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their Bellas Podcast, in which Nikki revealed that she is being forced to retire as a wrestler due to a herniated disc and a brain cyst.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Brie Bella announced her retirement as an in-ring wrestler in March this year citing that she wanted to focus more on her personal life and other projects like Total Bellas and the Bellas Podcast. This put Nikki Bellas' future in question.

Nikki was last seen in a wrestling match at last year's all women's pay-per-view Evolution in which she wrestled Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship in the main event in a losing effort. Since then, she has been absent from WWE TV.

The Heart of the Matter

Talking to Jimmy Fallon about her wrestling career on The Tonight Show, Nikki Bella revealed that due to a herniated disc and a brain cyst, she has been forced to retire as an active wrestler. She also said that she wanted to go after the Women's Tag Team Championship, but decided to get herself checked before. The results of that check-up showed that she did not have a choice and must retire from in-ring competition.

I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc for transcription)

She feels like she didn't get a choice in deciding when she should hang her boots.

What's Next?

The Bella Twins may have retired as wrestlers, but there are many places where their fans can see them - like their reality shows The Total Divas and Total Bellas, both of which will return to TV soon, and the Bellas Podcast, which is available in many different sites and apps.