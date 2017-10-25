WWE News: Nikki Bella talks about her wedding plans; recent illnesses in WWE

Nikki Bella opens up on her wedding and the mumps outbreak in WWE.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were a staple of the WWE Women's division for several years

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with FOX News, Nikki Bella revealed the reason behind the date & location of her wedding with John Cena being changed.

Additionally, Nikki asserted her relief regarding the fact that she and Cena weren’t present in WWE at the time of the recent mumps outbreak in the RAW locker room.

In case you didn’t know…

Nikki Bella last performed in a WWE ring at Wrestlemania 33 in April of this year.

"The Fearless One" then stepped away from the ring in order to recover from her injuries and currently competes on popular reality show Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

The heart of the matter

Nikki Bella spoke about her DWTS stint, explaining that dancing makes her feel young; and not only does it give her youth but also lets her lose herself in those moments and acts as a freeing experience.

Besides, Bella briefly addressed the change in her wedding plans, stating—

“We changed the date and location (owing to) just schedules and stuff."

Furthermore, Nikki weighed in on the mumps outbreak in WWE—

"So I heard about this and I guess I'm happy that I'm not there right now…I actually haven't talked to my (WWE) friends but I guess something crazy's going around. Thank God he's been on the movie set and not in the ring so we both are clear of it."

What’s next?

Nikki Bella stars on DWTS, Total Divas as well as Total Bellas. The Fearless One has promised fans that she’d indeed return to the WWE, once her nagging injuries heal.

Author’s take

Nikki Bella is one of the most talented and hard-working women in professional wrestling today.

It’s great to see her progressing in life, finding happiness on DWTS and planning her future with fellow wrestling savant John Cena. Here’s hoping we get to see Nikki return to WWE sooner rather than later.

