WWE News: Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss have their sights set on new opponents

Shubham Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 278 // 16 Sep 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

After successfully retaining their Women's Tag Team titles against Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) at WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss are looking for new competition.

In a backstage interview, WWE SmackDown Live announcer Sarah Schreiber asked the pairing of Cross & Bliss if they see any of the tag-teams in the Women's division as a threat.

The Goddess of WWE replied that they don't see any of the teams as a threat but would like to face former tag-team champions The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay), while Cross remarked that she would like to face anyone.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

On the December 24, 2018 episode of Raw, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that a new Women's Tag Team Championship would soon be introduced. On the January 14, 2019 edition of Raw, the titles were unveiled by current champion Alexa Bliss herself on her segment, "A Moment of Bliss".

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) became the inaugural champions at Elimination Chamber 2019 and had a reign that lasted 49 days when they lost the title to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

The odd pairing of Cross & Bliss then teamed up in hopes of dethroning the IIconics but would be unsuccessful in their first attempt. After having a short-lived feud with WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley, the team once again set their sights on the Tag Team titles and would eventually go on to win them on the August 5 episode of Raw in a Fatal 4-way tag-team match ending the IIconics' reign at 120 days (which is still the longest till date).

Hopes of being the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions

Sarah Schreiber then informed Nikki & Alexa that their reign as champions has now reached 41 days and asked if they are hoping to surpass the IIconics' record.

The Five Feet of Fury and WWE's Twisted Sister replied that they would be more than happy to do that.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!