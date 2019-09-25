WWE News: Nikki Cross teases new #1 contenders for tag titles

The Tag Team Champions may have found their next challengers

The Kabuki Warriors dominate SmackDown Live

The Kabuki Warriors are one of the top tag teams on SmackDown Live. Asuka and Kairi Sane only recently started teaming up back in April when the Pirate Princess debuted on the main roster. Quickly moving onto a feud for the Women's Tag Team titles, battling the IIconics over the summer, and though they never captured the belts, they managed to win over the WWE Universe with their incredible energy.

On tonight's SmackDown Live, the final episode to air on the USA Network, the Kabuki Warriors faced off against Fire and Desire, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, who had been building up an impressive record throughout 2019. It felt like whoever came out on top in this one would move on to a future title opportunity down the line.

Nikki Cross notices the competition

Though it may have come as a shock to the WWE Universe, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have been fighting champions, not afraid to back down from any challenge that may come their way. Recently, they've even been involved with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Following the tag match between the Kabuki Warriors and Fire & Desire tonight, it seems that Nikki Cross, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, has her eyes on the SmackDown women's tag division. In fact, she may have found the new #1 contenders.

Alexa Bliss has yet to respond, but considering their work in the past, we can expect the Goddess to accept in no time. As for when Kairi Sane and Asuka will get that shot? Well, there is a special event taking place next Friday on FOX.

