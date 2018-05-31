WWE News: Nikki Cross wins the NXT Women's Championship - But there's a catch

Nikki Cross used some innovative tactics to take the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler

Nikki Cross stole the Women's Championship this week on NXT

What's the story?

Shayna Baszler defeated Dakota Kai this week in NXT's main event in a Women's title match, but after the match, Nikki Cross made her way to the ring and left with the NXT Women's Championship.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Cross wasn't promoted to the main roster along with the rest of SAnitY with the official statement reading that the Scottish star had unfinished business on NXT. Nikki has only recently been seen in backstage segments since the main women's storyline has been about Dakota and Baszler, but she picked the perfect moment to strike.

Cross has become well-known as someone who likes to play games and outsmart her opponents with her strange and sometimes insightful tactics and she definitely managed to outmanoeuvre Shayna Baszler this week, since the former MMA star definitely didn't see her new challenger coming.

The heart of the matter

Nikki Cross made her way to the ring to make the save as Baszler attacked Kai after their match had come to an end and then as the former UFC star tried to make her way back up the ramp and avoid the strange star, Cross stole the Women's Championship off her shoulder.

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee swingy swingy swing, I win hehehe I win hehe bye bye bye hi!!!!! https://t.co/rsCbjPpZP8 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018

Cross then taunted the Women's Champion until she returned to the ring to regain her title and then told her that they would have a match for that title tonight. The Scot appointed Dakota Kai as the referee and then attacked Baszler from behind, hitting her with The Purge before she pinned the Women's Champion.

Cross then exited the arena with the title over her shoulder as the announce team made it clear that she isn't the Champion legally. Baszler will still walk into Chicago with the Women's Championship, but she has to get the title back from Cross first.

She may be holding the title, but she's not your #WWENXT #WomensChampion.



And if it's up to her... that won't be true for long. @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/h3jI3bFhRQ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 31, 2018

Baszler obviously isn't best impressed that Cross was able to get one over on her this week on NXT and stated that she was going to make an example of the SAnitY team member.

I win actual official matches, like a REAL champion. If @NikkiCrossWWE wants to make a mockery of the title, I will make an example of her. https://t.co/fDbpxJgM7F — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018

What's next?

It's obvious that Nikki Cross will be facing Shayna Baszler in a fair match at NXT Takeover: Chicago next month for the NXT Women's Championship.

Do you think Nikki Cross deserves a shot at the Women's Championship? Does she stand a chance against Shayna Baszler? Have your say in the comments section below...

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com