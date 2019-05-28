WWE News: No.1 Contender's Match for the Universal Championship announced for Raw

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.46K // 28 May 2019, 04:14 IST

Who will be the next superstar to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship?

A Universal Championship match at WWE Super ShowDown awaits the winner of tonight's Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match.

WWE announced the No.1 Contender's match between AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman and The Miz via Twitter to decide the next challenger at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view event.

Lesnar's appearance on tonight's show will determine whether he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship or Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

Kingston and Lesnar faced each other at the 2015 Beast in the East WWE Network event and have rarely crossed paths since then. Meanwhile, Rollins and Lesnar have been wrestling each other since 2014 including this year's installment of WrestleMania.

Rollins defeated Lesnar to win the Universal Championship after their bout was made the opening match hours before the card was set to start.

JUST ANNOUNCED: There will be a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match to determine who will be the next in line for a #UniversalChampionship opportunity at #WWESSD between @BraunStrowman, @fightbobby, @mikethemiz & @AJStylesOrg tonight on #Raw. — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2019

This was the first match announced for this week's episode of Raw, while segments featuring Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar were promoted the most.

WWE got rid of the automatic rematch clause heading into 2019, which was one of the reasons why Lesnar won the Money in the Bank contract to get another shot at Rollins, rather than the match being announced by the commentators or authority figures.

Of the four men participating in tonight's fatal four-way, only The Miz and Bobby Lashley haven't previously challenged for the Universal Championship before, though neither man is expected to win.

Strowman has competed for the Universal Title since 2017, but has been unsuccessful in every attempt including being stripped of his title matches multiple times.

Styles was defeated by Rollins at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but his next feud is currently unknown. If Styles wins, he could be added to the Saudi Arabia match between Lesnar and Rollins or receive his title shot at the next pay-per-view, WWE Stomping Grounds.