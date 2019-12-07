WWE News: No.1 contenders crowned for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina and featured a No.1 contender's Fatal Fourway Elimination Tag Team match where the winner will face The New Day at WWE TLC for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The four teams were Shorty G & Mustafa Ali, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik -The Lucha House Party, The Revival, and Heavy Machinery and the seven-time tag team champions joined Corey Graves and Michael Cole at commentary.

The match was won by The Revival and now they will face The New Day at TLC with a chance to become two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The outcome of the match

The match started with a quick pace between two former 205 Live Superstars Mustafa Ali & Gran Metalik but soon Metalik and the Lucha House Party were the ones to be eliminated first after Heavy Machinery hit them with The Compactor. Heavy Machinery were then the second team to be eliminated by The Revival.

The match was then down to two teams, Shorty G & Mustafa Ali and The Revival. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder got into a confrontation between Big E and Kofi Kingston who were on commentary while they were dishing out blows to Ali and Shorty G. However, things got chaotic when Ali & Shorty G shoved Dash & Dawson towards The New Day.

After some back and forth action between the two teams, The Revival won the match by pinning Shorty G after hitting him with the Shatter Machine. The Top Guys of the tag-team division then cut a scathing promo against The New Day who were making their way to the back and stated that they will win the tag titles at TLC from The New Day and also humiliate them.