WWE News: No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view time, date and brand details

Monday Night Raw will get the No Mercy pay-per-view for 2017.

What will happen when Raw returns to the Staples Center?

What’s the story?

Monday Night Raw announced that the Raw will return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the Raw Exclusive pay-per-view, No Mercy.

The No Mercy pay-per-view will take place on September 24, 2017, but the pre-sale for the tickets will begin on July 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM on AXS.com

In case you didn’t know...

The No Mercy pay-per-view was created during the Attitude Era and first took place in Manchester, England. Once the Brand Split was initiated, the pay-per-view became a SmackDown exclusive show from 2002 to 2007 when the WWE made all pay-per-views Supershows which included both brands.

When the Brand Split was revived in 2016, No Mercy was revived as well and was once again made a SmackDown exclusive event.

The heart of the matter

The next No Mercy pay-per-view will mark the first time since the initial Brand Splits that the show will be a Raw exclusive show. This is similar to the WWE reviving Backlash as a SmackDown Exclusive pay-per-view despite it historically being a Raw-exclusive show.

This will be the first Raw pay-per-view following SummerSlam and will give the WWE four weeks to build to the show.

What’s next?

Since this pay-per-view comes after SummerSlam, this show will more than likely see new feuds and matches take place instead of the usual match continuation that accompanies most pay-per-views.

There’s no news on whether Brock Lesnar will be the Universal Champion by SummerSlam, so the pay-per-view may not even feature the Universal Championship.

Author’s take

The WWE generally have put on good shows at the Staples Center, so hopefully, this show is packed full of good wrestlers and interesting storylines.

There are several NFL games scheduled for September 24 as well, so the WWE would be wise to bring their A-game in the face of competition.