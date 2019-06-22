WWE News: No title changes are expected at Stomping Grounds

Stomping Grounds could be a lackluster affair

What's the story?

Stomping Grounds makes its debut as a WWE Pay-Per-View replacing Backlash this weekend with a number of Championship matches, but the favorites for the matches mean that there could be no title changes on Sunday night.

In case you didn't know...

Super ShowDown took place just two weeks ago and even though there were a number of titles on the line in Saudi Arabia, none of these titles actually changed hands and the event served as a filler ahead of this weekend's show.

Stomping Grounds isn't an event that has any kinds of stipulations attached, which means that many of the matches that will take place on Sunday night are rematches from Super ShowDown or Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

Stomping Grounds is just two days away now and the favorites for the main Championships have already been revealed and if these are to believed then there will be no title changes this weekend either.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +525

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston -950 vs. Dolph Ziggler +500

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -400 vs. Lacey Evans +250

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley -500 vs. Alexa Bliss +300

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan -400 vs. Heavy Machinery + 250

United States Champion Samoa Joe -300 vs. Ricochet +200

Since WrestleMania, only the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships have changed hands and the tag titles changed hands on an episode of Raw a few weeks ago. It appears that WWE is looking at the longevity of their Champions rather than the shock factor of a title change at present. (The United States Championship did change hands but has since defaulted back to Samoa Joe).

What's next?

Stomping Grounds takes place on Sunday night June 23rd live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Do you think all Championships will be retained at Stomping Grounds? Have your say in the comment section below...