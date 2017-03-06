WWE News: Update on the Broken Hardys' future with Ring of Honor and WWE

Could the Broken Hardys still be coming to WWE?

The Broken Hardys

What’s the story?

According to a report from wrestlinginc.com, Matt and Jeff Hardy may still be available to sign with WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt and Jeff Hardy announced their departure from TNA earlier this week, citing feeling, “disrespected,” during contract negotiations. Matt and Jeff defeated the Young Bucks at Manhattan Mayhem VI last night to capture the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

After they were victorious over the Young Bucks last night, Matt reportedly cut a promo stating that he and his brother had signed with ROH.

ROH Tag Champs

TNA Tag Champs

OMEGA Tag Champs

South America Tag Champs

Mid-Atlantic Tag Champs

Mexican Tag Champs

National Tag Champs pic.twitter.com/66uDvqpvSn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017

The Broken Hardys have been teasing a return to WWE ever since they left TNA earlier this week.

Based on the dates that have been announced thus far for the Broken brothers, they would still be available for a return at WrestleMania or shortly thereafter, as their last scheduled appearance for Ring of Honor is at Supercard of Honor XI in Lakeland, Florida, which will take place the night before WrestleMania 33.

That was the originally scheduled appearance for the Hardys where they would challenge the Young Bucks for the ROH Tag Team Championships, but now it appears as though they’ll enter that match as the defending champions.

What’s next?

The Broken Hardys are scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Championships this Friday at ROH’s 15th Anniversary show in a Triple Threat Las Vegas Street Fight match. Their opponents are the Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero).

Sportskeeda’s Take

As noted in a previous piece on Sportskeeda, we were expecting the possibility of this exact situation. It appears at the moment as if we were correct in our assumption, and that the Broken Hardys have only signed with Ring of Honor until Supercard of Honor XI. If this is the case, that would leave the Hardys open for a WWE return at WrestleMania or the night afterwards on Raw.

WWE love to have big surprises for the night after WrestleMania, and though everyone expects this to happen, it would be an incredible moment to see the Broken Hardys on WWE television once more.

We will have more on this story as it continues to develop.