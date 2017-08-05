WWE News: Number of times John Cena lost 'clean' in the last ten years

Only 13 superstars have been successful in defeating Cena cleanly.

John Cena is a record 16-time World Champion

What's the story?

It is a well-known fact that the 'Face of WWE' John Cena rarely loses a match cleanly, that is without any outside interference or other shenanigans. In a recent article on Givemesport, they've reported the 14 times that Cena has lost his match cleanly in the past 10 years.

13 superstars have picked up a 'clean' win over the 'Leader of Cenation' in the last 10 years, with Triple H being the only one to have secured such a victory twice.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 by answering Kurt Angle's open challenge. In the span of 15 years, Cena has won the 16 world titles, a record tied with the WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Apart from the top prize, John Cena has also won the United States Championship, Tag team Championship, Money in the Bank contract, Royal Rumble match and several Slammy Awards.

The heart of the matter

This week on Smackdown Live, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena to earn the opportunity to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, WWE Summerslam.

With that victory, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion became one of the 13 superstars to secure a 'clean' win over John Cena in the last decade.

The list now includes: Shawn Michaels (Raw, 2007), The Great Khali (Saturday Night’s Main Event, 2007), Triple H (Night Of Champions, 2008 and RAW, 2009), Batista (SummerSlam, 2008), Big Show (Raw, 2009), The Rock (WrestleMania, 2012), Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam, 2013), Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam, 2014), Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber, 2015), Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell, 2015), AJ Styles (SummerSlam, 2016), Dean Ambrose (Smackdown, 2016) and Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown, 2017).

What's next?

John Cena is rumoured to take on Baron Corbin at WWE Summerslam.

After the 'Biggest event of the Summer', Cena is scheduled to be a part of the RAW roster. He is also advertised for the RAW-exclusive No Mercy pay-per-view the following month.

Author's take

In the past few years, we have seen how a clean win over John Cena possesses the ability to propel a WWE superstar to the next level of stardom.

As Cena rarely loses a match cleanly, securing such a victory over the 16-time WWE Champion, is itself an accolade in the career of a WWE superstar.