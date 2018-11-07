NXT Star makes main roster debut on SmackDown Live

Nikki Cross is finally on the main roster

What's the story?

Nikki Cross made her main roster debut alongside Sanity last night on SmackDown Live, but it wasn't the debut that The Scottish star was hoping for.

In case you didn't know...

Sanity were called up to the main roster a few months ago, but much like Big Cass and Enzo Amore when they were given their promotion to the Monday Night Raw brand, it was decided that Nikki Cross still had some business to take care of in NXT before she could be given the chance to join her team.

Carmella has since gone on to become a huge star on her own, but Nikki Cross has become a firm fan favorite in NXT and has now finally been able to link back up with her team on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was looking for a challenge last night on Raw, following her win over Charlotte Flair at last month's Evolution pay-per-view and she definitely found it in the form of Nikki Cross.

Cross made her way to the ring alongside her Sanity teammates, but was unable to make the impression that she required when she was forced to submit to Lynch in her first main roster match.

What's next?

It is unknown as to whether or not this was a full main roster call up for Cross or if she was given the nod because she is Scottish and WWE was in the United Kingdom.

Of course, Cross still has unfinished business with Bianca Belair down in NXT, which means that if this was a call-up, then she could be working both brands for a while.

