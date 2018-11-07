×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NXT Star makes main roster debut on SmackDown Live 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
268   //    07 Nov 2018, 20:00 IST

Nikki Cross is finally on the main roster
Nikki Cross is finally on the main roster

What's the story?

Nikki Cross made her main roster debut alongside Sanity last night on SmackDown Live, but it wasn't the debut that The Scottish star was hoping for.

In case you didn't know...

Sanity were called up to the main roster a few months ago, but much like Big Cass and Enzo Amore when they were given their promotion to the Monday Night Raw brand, it was decided that Nikki Cross still had some business to take care of in NXT before she could be given the chance to join her team.

Carmella has since gone on to become a huge star on her own, but Nikki Cross has become a firm fan favorite in NXT and has now finally been able to link back up with her team on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch was looking for a challenge last night on Raw, following her win over Charlotte Flair at last month's Evolution pay-per-view and she definitely found it in the form of Nikki Cross.

Cross made her way to the ring alongside her Sanity teammates, but was unable to make the impression that she required when she was forced to submit to Lynch in her first main roster match.

What's next?

It is unknown as to whether or not this was a full main roster call up for Cross or if she was given the nod because she is Scottish and WWE was in the United Kingdom.

Of course, Cross still has unfinished business with Bianca Belair down in NXT, which means that if this was a call-up, then she could be working both brands for a while.

Do you think Nikki Cross is ready for the main roster? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Becky Lynch Nikki Cross
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 winners and losers from this week's episode of...
RELATED STORY
10 most underrated main roster superstars
RELATED STORY
5 205 Live Superstars who should be on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live star provides an update on...
RELATED STORY
How SmackDown Live After SummerSlam 2018 Struck Gold With...
RELATED STORY
4 possible NXT vs Main roster storylines
RELATED STORY
5 Opponents for Dean Ambrose if he returns on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of SmackDown Live - 6th November, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us