WWE News: NXT star pays special visit to Manchester terrorist attack victim
An NXT star visited a WWE super-fan in Manchester, who was injured in the Manchester terror attack, last month.
What’s the story?
WWE are experts at not only cultivating a good public image but, at the same time, actually doing some good in these communities, too.
Such is the story of 8-year-old Lily Harrison, a WWE fan who was injured during the attack at Manchester Arena and got a visit from one of her favourite WWE stars. The star she asked to have visit her, however, may surprise you.
The background
On May 22nd, a suicide bomber exploded a device during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. 23 adults and children were killed and many more, including Harrison, were injured. WWE cancelled an NXT taping scheduled at the same arena on June 7th out of respect to the victims.
However, WWE did send many of their superstars to local hospitals to visit those injured in the attacks.
The heart of the matter
After meeting with Grande following the attack, Harrison requested a visit from one of her favourite WWE stars. But, instead of choosing someone like John Cena, Sasha Banks, or The New Day, Lily asked to meet NXT champion, Bobby Roode.
The champ himself was overwhelmed, stating that he was honoured that he was asked specifically to come visit and that, as a father, this meant a lot to him. You can see the video of the visit below.
Author’s take
It’s great seeing WWE connecting with their fans like this, especially when tragedy strikes. When you watch videos like this, you can see that these moments really do mean a lot to both the wrestlers and the fans they visit.