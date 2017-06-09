WWE News: NXT star pays special visit to Manchester terrorist attack victim

An NXT star visited a WWE super-fan in Manchester, who was injured in the Manchester terror attack, last month.

Even as a bad guy, he’s a pretty good guy

What’s the story?

WWE are experts at not only cultivating a good public image but, at the same time, actually doing some good in these communities, too.

Such is the story of 8-year-old Lily Harrison, a WWE fan who was injured during the attack at Manchester Arena and got a visit from one of her favourite WWE stars. The star she asked to have visit her, however, may surprise you.

#WWENXT Champion @REALBobbyRoode speaks out about his visit to the home of a Manchester terror attack victim, Lily. pic.twitter.com/lj2PPOWOl8 — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2017

The background

On May 22nd, a suicide bomber exploded a device during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena. 23 adults and children were killed and many more, including Harrison, were injured. WWE cancelled an NXT taping scheduled at the same arena on June 7th out of respect to the victims.

However, WWE did send many of their superstars to local hospitals to visit those injured in the attacks.

The heart of the matter

After meeting with Grande following the attack, Harrison requested a visit from one of her favourite WWE stars. But, instead of choosing someone like John Cena, Sasha Banks, or The New Day, Lily asked to meet NXT champion, Bobby Roode.

Yesterday was great meeting 8yr old Lily from Manchester... tonight, back to business as usual. #NXTLeeds tonight will be #Glorious #MyNXT — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) June 7, 2017

The champ himself was overwhelmed, stating that he was honoured that he was asked specifically to come visit and that, as a father, this meant a lot to him. You can see the video of the visit below.

Reactions

Manchester — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 23, 2017

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Manchester. #PrayforManchester — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017

Terrible situation at the Manchester Arena today. Thoughts and love to those affected. — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) May 22, 2017

Author’s take

It’s great seeing WWE connecting with their fans like this, especially when tragedy strikes. When you watch videos like this, you can see that these moments really do mean a lot to both the wrestlers and the fans they visit.