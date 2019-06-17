WWE News: NXT star teases huge War Games match for NXT Takeover

War Games could be huge!

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: War Games has become an annual tradition over the past few years, but it appears that NXT UK could be looking to get in on the action in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander Wolfe has been inside a War Games match before as part of Sanity, but he wasn't victorious alongside his team since the War Games gimmick is perhaps one of the most brutal that WWE has at its disposal.

The match originally consisted of three teams of three superstars inside two separate wrestling rings that would be joined by one huge cage. Similar to the Elimination Chamber match, the participants would then join when they were chosen at random and added to the fray.

The heart of the matter

Alexander Wolfe is now part of NXT UK and has moved on from Sanity since he's now part of Imperium which also includes Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and NXT Champion WALTER. Wolfe seems to have some interesting ideas when it comes to this year's War Games match since the former NXT star wants Undisputed Era to take on his new team.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT's The Pro Wrestling Show, Wolfe opened up about what would be the second four vs four War Games match on WWE TV following last year's epic encounter between Pete Dunne, Ricochet and The War Raiders who took on Undisputed Era.

"Two words for you: War Games, I will do a picture [online] right now with Imperium on it—and it's happened before already—some fans, they want to see it, they post underneath it, 'Give me Undisputed Era vs. Imperium.'"

Wolfe went on to expand on the idea of having an NXT UK vs NXT match in the future.

"It would be awesome, the NXT family is big, We all know each other from the indies. NXT is bigger, has more production, NXT UK is quite new, but what is not quite new are the people in there with their experience. A lot of people have wrestled a long time before NXT UK on the British circuit, on the indie circuit, worldwide. People have been over to Japan and they have a lot of experience, so the product is new, but the people know what to do and they are good," he said via WrestlingInc.

What's next?

This year's NXT Takeover: War Games takes place on November 23rd live from The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and it will be interesting to see if NXT UK plays a part.

Do you think WWE will allow Imperium to take on Undisputed Era inside War Games?