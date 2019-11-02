WWE News: NXT Superstar challenges Samoa Joe to a Survivor Series match

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 02 Nov 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Samoa Joe accept the challenge?

Tonight's SmackDown was monumental for many reasons. Due to technical reasons causing a six-hour flight delay for some talent and more than double that for others, the only WWE Superstar who appeared at Crown Jewel to appear on the show was WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Well, that meant that tonight, WWE called in reinforcements in the form of a chunk of the NXT roster - who definitely made the most of their opportunity to make their mark.

With NXT Superstars laying waste to SmackDown Superstars just over 24 hours after the announcement that the Black and Gold brand would be part of Survivor Series, it appears everyone wants in on the action.

Well, one NXT Superstar who wasn't on SmackDown even went so far as to call out Samoa Joe.

Bronson Reed took to Twitter to publicly challenge the former United States Champion. Will Samoa Joe accept? Only time will tell!

Love seeing @WWENXT superstars do their thing!



Seeing as #SurvivorSeries is all 3 brands ... @SamoaJoe where you at?! pic.twitter.com/NPZVkCtsAO — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) November 2, 2019

Why was SmackDown changed?

As per a statement on WWE.com, several WWE Superstars were left stranded in Saudi Arabia and subsequently unable to make it to New York for tonight's live show due to "several aircraft problems" including "mechanical issues" leaving all passengers sat on the tarmac for over six hours.

Several Superstars arranged their own separate charter and only landed in the US less than 20 minutes before the end of SmackDown's live broadcast. The second flight with the remaining Superstars left less than one hour before the first plane landed.

Which NXT Superstars appeared on SmackDown?

The first NXT Superstar to make her presence felt on the Blue brand was NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, attacking SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Advertisement

Adam Cole would main event the show, defending his NXT Championship against Daniel Bryan, and Tommaso Ciampa took on The Miz. Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox also competed against Fire & Desire.

Matt Riddle and Keith Lee also laid waste to Matt Riddle, whilst Bianca Belair destroyed Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage. Several other NXT Superstars joined Triple H and Shawn Michaels in the ring to close the show.

"This is our army. This is our fight. This is OUR RING." - Triple H#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sx72tw7zbc — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 2, 2019

Now you can rate Crown Jewel matches on Sportskeeda!