WWE News: NXT Superstar fires a shot at Kenny Omega for his controversial comments in interview; Omega responds

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 26 // 20 Sep 2019, 10:30 IST

Kenny Omega

The "Wednesday Night Wars" no longer seems to be a concept of the far future. When Kenny Omega's recent harsh comments were heard by a certain NXT Superstar – Dominic Dijakovic – he made sure that he responded to Omega's claims with a tweet.

He reminded Omega of an event they both took part in, where Dijakovic claimed that his match overshadowed Omega's. Since then, Omega has also responded to that claim with a tweet, showing his disagreement.

Kenny Omega comments on NXT, calls them a developmental brand

Kenny Omega has been in the headlines recently, ever since during his interview with Sportskeeda, he fired a shot at NXT Superstars, by claiming that if they were on the same card as him, they would be starting the event or would be in the dark match. He also called them 'developmental talent'.

"And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture, I'm going to war with these dudes that, if we were on the same show together, the same promotion...let's pretend there were no borders. Let's pretend there were no promotions. Let's just pretend there's just one big promotion. If these guys were in the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match of my main event match."

Dominic Dijakovic fires back at Kenny Omega

NXT made their debut on USA Network on Wednesday this week, with one hour being broadcasted on the USA Network, while the other was broadcasted on the WWE Network. In two weeks time, on the 2nd of October, they will be making a full debut on USA Network.

With this enormous move by WWE and the success of the debut, one member of the NXT roster was not happy with the comments made by Omega.

Hey @KennyOmegamanX remember when my match with @RealKeithLee embarrassed yours on your PWG homecoming weekend of BOLA 2017? Tune in this Wednesday to NXT TV on USA at 8pm so two developmental guys can show a real star how it’s done, again. https://t.co/EhNNG5mCL4 — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) September 19, 2019

Dijakovic reminded Omega of the time that his match with Keith Lee at Battle of Los Angeles 2017, 'embarrassed' Omega's match at the same event. The 3-night tournament had seen Kenny Omega team up with The Young Bucks to face Flamita, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero, in a six-man tag team match on the 2nd night of the event.

The match that Dominic Dijakovic is referring to, was his third group Quarter Final Match against Keith Lee. Both Superstars put on an excellent show, with their match being hailed as one of the best of the night.

He also told Omega to watch NXT this Wednesday, to see Keith Lee and Dijakovic doing it all over again.

Omega has since responded to the tweet, with one of his own, showing his contempt at Dijakovic's claims.

With the back-and-forth having put the entire internet wrestling community ablaze, it remains to be seen if any other comments are forthcoming.

