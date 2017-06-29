WWE News: NXT Superstar gets a name change

Yet another NXT Superstar gets their name changed.

Andrea will now be known as Sage Miller

What’s the story?

WWE NXT Superstar Andréa will now be known as “Sage Miller”. The change in name was made official on 28th June 2017 and was reflected on her social media accounts. Her Twitter handle, which was formerly @Amazon_Andrea has now been changed to @SageMillerWWE, with her bio information reflecting the name change as well.

Miller made the following post on Twitter signifying the name change:

Miller joins a list of several other NXT Superstars who have had their names changed recently, including Bianca BelAir, Lars Sullivan, Abbey Laith and Sonya Deville among others.

In case you didn’t know...

Trained at the 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling and Sports Entertainment by The Dudley Boyz, Miller, whose real name is MaryKate Glidewell, first made her professional wrestling debut in 2007 on the Independent circuit.

Miller has since performed for several Independent wrestling promotions including World Xtreme Wrestling, SHINE as well as Impact Wrestling (TNA), where she was known as “Rosie Lottalove”.

She had announced her retirement from professional wrestling in 2012, citing injuries as the reason, but returned in 2014 after she had lost 127 pounds. She would subsequently be signed by the WWE on 4th January 2017 and has been at the NXT Performance Center and the NXT brand ever since.

The heart of the matter

Sage Miller had made her NXT debut at the Crystal River, Florida Live Event on 3rd March 2017 in a six-woman tag team elimination match.

The match had featured Victoria Gonzalez, Ruby Riot and Ember Moon going up against Mandy Rose, Kimber Lee and Miller, who was then known as Mary Kate. Ember Moon had won the match for her team.

After having sporadic appearances at several Live Events under her real name (even managing Lana on a couple of occasions) as well as “Andrea”, it has been made official that Andrea/Mary Kate shall now be known as “Sage Miller” going forward.

What’s next?

Miller is not involved in any feuds or storylines as of now, so it’s difficult to ascertain where she would be going next from here. It remains to be seen whether the name change will result in her being involved in a future NXT TV storyline.

Author’s take

A lot of WWE NXT Superstars have undergone name changes after having initially made appearances on the brand under their former names and Andrea/Sage Miller is yet another addition to that list.

It is tough to say whether this will have any impact on the future of Andrea/Sage with NXT, but it is clear that the NXT Creative is certainly paying attention to her, which can only mean good things for her future with the brand and the WWE!

