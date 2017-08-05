WWE News: NXT superstar gets a new theme song

This former NXT Tag Team Champion has a catchy new tune!

A new theme for Gargano

What’s the story?

NXT star Johnny Gargano got a fresh start to his NXT career this past week in the singles division. Viewers probably noticed that he came to the ring accompanied by a brand new entrance song. The new theme was uploaded on August 3rd to WWE's official YouTube channel and can be heard below...

In case you didn’t know…

Most of Johnny Gargano's WWE career has been alongside Tommaso Ciampa. Together, they were the endearing former NXT Tag Team Championship pair known as DIY. After failing to regain their titles from The Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Chicago earlier this year, Ciampa disbanded the team by violently turning on his partner.

The end of DIY was an extremely well-executed angle, priming the former duo for a red hot angle. Sadly, Ciampa suffered a legitimate knee injury that is expected to sideline him until March 2018. Gargano has a ton of time to pursue his career without getting the resolution fans desperately want on that issue, so a rebranding with a new song was a wise choice.

The heart of the matter

This is another hit from WWE's resident music-making machine, CFO$.

The singer on this track is Hope Vista. Hope infamously spoiled the breakup of DIY when on May 15th she Tweeted the following: "Tomorrow I am recording lead vocals for WWE star @Johnny Gargano's theme for when he enters the ring. Shall be interesting." Gargano & Ciampa did not dissolve until after their loss at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on May 20th, a full five days after her public message.

What’s next?

Johnny Wrestling will one day need to settle the score with his former partner, but can't right now. He has quite some time until that happens. For now, he'll need to focus on climbing up the card as a solo competitor. A win over Raul Mendoza on the August 2nd episode of NXT kicked off his singles career nicely.

Author’s take

Personally, I think Gargano has a good entrance song. Most of the popular male wrestlers in WWE walk to the ring to either instrumental pieces or to songs with male vocalists. A female voice on an already catchy tune is not a bad way to stand out from the crowd.