WWE News - NXT Superstar makes RAW debut; replaces current champion at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will mark his second-ever appearance on the main roster.

Will the NXT talent be able to win his first championship at 'The Show of Shows'?

WWE NXT

Tonight on RAW, The Street Profits and Kevin Owens were set to take on the trio of Seth Rollins, Angel Garza, and the United States Champion Andrade. Just before the match kicked off, Zelina Vega announced that Andrade has suffered a rib injury and he wouldn't be able to compete on RAW.

Vega then presented the up-and-coming NXT Superstar Austin Theory, who replaced Andrade in the six-man tag team match. They fought back-and-forth and the match came to an end with Owens pinning Angel Garza.

Although they lost the match, WWE confirmed that Austin Theory will team up with Angel Garza to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36.

WWE WrestleMania 36

Former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory made his presence known to the NXT Universe in late 2019. In his debut match, he answered the NXT North American Championship open challenge of Roderick Strong and delivered an instant classic. Although Theory was unsuccessful at winning the gold on his debut, his performance put everyone on notice.

For the past few weeks he has been involved in a feud with Tyler Breeze and suffered a loss at the hands of Prince Pretty on last week's NXT. The defeat barely halted the progress of Austin Theory as he is now set to compete for a championship match at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.