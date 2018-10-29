WWE News: NXT superstar makes history by winning the Evolve Wrestling Championship

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 688 // 29 Oct 2018, 17:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

History was made at Evolve 114

What's the story?

NXT superstar Fabian Aicher made history earlier today, as the 28-year-old Italian won the Evolve Wrestling Championship, much to everyone's surprise at Sunday's Evolve 114 show.

AND NEW EVOLVE CHAMPION!!!@FabianAichner of @WWENXT captures the title from @StricklandShane at #EVOLVE114 on #ClubWWN



See the new champ when EVOLVE comes to Detroit on Nov 9 & Chicago on Nov 10! pic.twitter.com/AfAElLfwuf — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) October 29, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Fabian Aicher made his WWE debut in 2016 as part of the first ever WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament where he was selected to represent Italy in the tournament. Aichner, who despite a strong show of display, was eventually eliminated in the very first round of the tournament by Jack Gallagher.

In 2017, one year after making his initial WWE debut, Aichner was finally signed to a WWE deal, making his NXT TV debut in a losing effort against Kassius Ohno before picking up his first win on TV against Johnny Gargano.

The heart of the matter

This past Sunday in Ybor City, Florida, WWN based promotion Evolve Wrestling was the hot topic of conversation, following the conclusion of the Evolve 114 show, as not only did top NXT tag team Street Profits win the Evolve Tag Team Championships but NXT talent Fabian Aichner also made history by capturing the Evolve Wrestling Championship.

After initially having challenged now-former champion Shane Strickland at the start of the show, Aichner eventually went on to capture the gold off 'Swerve' in the main event of a show which featured several NXT talents in the form Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Banoni, who joined forces, whereas, Dan Matha debuted as NXT invaded EVOLVE for a night.

With NXT talents now in possession of the Evolve Wrestling Titles, could this possibly lead to EVOLVE officially coming under the wing of WWE? Or is this just another one-off invasion sort of storyline? Only time will tell and unfold what this means.

What's next?

Evolve 114 was definitely full of shocks and surprises and the trading between WWE NXT and EVOLVE isn't likely to stop anytime soon as well, considering NXT star Kassius Ohno and WWE 205 Live talent Mustafa Ali are also headed to EVOLVE later this year.