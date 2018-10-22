WWE News: NXT Superstar Wants To Shave John Cena's Head

John Cena sporting his new hairstyle, which has got a lot of people talking!

What's the story?

Aside from his great wrestling career and a good acting career, John Cena has also inspired millions of his fans using various medium, including Twitter, where he often posts motivational quotes to inspire millions of his fans.

One recent motivational quote from Cena on Twitter, elicited an unusual reply from an NXT star, who wanted to shave the WWE star's head!

In case you didn't know...

Cena hasn't been seen much on WWE television lately, as he is currently working on a film in China with Jackie Chan. The Leader of Cenation also recently revealed that he would make fewer appearances on WWE as years of wrestling has taken a toll on his health.

His last appearance inside the ring was at WWE's Super Show-Down show in Australia where he tag teamed with Bobby Lashley, and defeated the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

The heart of the matter

Cena posted a motivational quote about how one be content and at peace if you've worked hard regardless of the result. NXT Superstar, ECIII, replied in unusual fashion, saying he wanted to shave Cena's head!

I want to shave your head. — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

Cena is sporting a new hairstyle where he's grown out hair at the sides of his head, for the first time in many years.

ECIII's unusual reply was met with a reply by 205 Live General Manager and manager of AOP, Drake Maverick, who posted a photo of ECIII shaving Maverick's hair when the two were competing in a "hair vs hair" match on Impact Wrestling.

Do I? Do I Drake? — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

What's next?

We aren't quite sure of ECIII's obsession over Cena's hair, but if this is to set up a feud in the future when ECIII moves to the main roster, it is going to be quite exciting!