WWE News: NXT Women's Championship match announced for TakeOver Chicago

Shayna Baszler faces arguably her toughest opponent to date in Chicago.

Shayna Baszler defends against Nikki Cross in Chicago

What's the story?

Shayna Baszler steps into the ring with arguably her toughest challenger as she takes on the unpredictable Nikki Cross next weekend at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on NXT Nikki Cross was able to blindsight the NXT Women's Champion after she defended her title in a match against Dakota Kai and managed to lure her into a match for the Championship a few minutes later. With Kai acting as the referee this wasn't a legal match but Cross was able to pin the Champion and then left the arena with the title.

Baszler had her title back this week on NXT, but that didn't save her from another attack from the former member of SAnitY as she made a beeline for the Champion and left her scurrying out of the wrong once again.

The heart of the matter

No woman has been able to dominate Shayna Baszler the way that Cross has over the past few weeks and it's obvious that she has got under the former MMA star's skin. After this recent back and forth NXT General Manager William Regal made it official on NXT this week that Baszler will be forced to defend her Women's Championship against The Scottish Star at TakeOver: Chicago next weekend.

Cross is easily the toughest opponent Baszler has ever faced since she hasn't had a lot of challengers after she brushed aside Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans but she could be just the challenge that the former UFC star was looking for.

What's next?

Baszler has her NXT Women's Championship back and will now walk into TakeOver: Chicago with her Championship around her waist, but will be she walking out with the title after she defends against Nikki Cross?

Will Shayna Baszler be able to overcome the fight of Nikki Cross at TakeOver next weekend? Have your say in the comments section below...