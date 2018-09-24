WWE News: Betting Odds reveal the favourites for WWE Super Show-Down

Super Show-Down is just a few weeks away

What's the story?

British bookmakers, SkyBet have released their odds for the WWE's upcoming network special, Super Show-Down, which will take place on October 6th in Melbourne, Australia.

In case you didn't know...

On October 6th, the WWE will return to Australia for their latest network special, Super Show-Down.

The show's card will feature 10 matches, with the presumed main event of the night being a six-man tag-team match between The Shield and the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles will put his WWE title on the line against Samoa Joe in a match that will feature no count-outs or DQ's, while The Miz and Daniel Bryan will meet once again to determine the new number 1 contender for the WWE title.

The heart of the matter

Skybet has released their odds for the upcoming event, and some of the matches look to be a lot closer than fans had originally predicted.

AJ Styles is currently the favourite to defeat Samoa Joe with odds of 4/7, but the Samoan Submission Machine is much closer than people were expecting, with his odds currently sat at 5/4.

Elsewhere, The Miz is currently the favourite to defeat Daniel Bryan with odds of 8/13, but Bryan is very close with odds of 6/5.

In one of the night's marquee matches, The Undertaker is expected to come out on top against Triple H with odds of 8/15, with The Game out at 11/8. Many people believe this could be one of the night's most unpredictable matches, given the presence of both Shawn Michaels and Kane at ringside.

In the presumed main-event of the night, The Shield are favourites to defeat their opponents with odds of 8/15, while Braun and Co are at 11/8, the same odds as Triple H against The Undertaker.

In terms of title changes, the bookies are currently predicting that Buddy Murphy will triumph over Cedric Alexander to capture the Cruiserweight title in his native Australia.

The full list of odds is as follows (favourites in bold) :

Daniel Bryan (6/5) Vs The Miz (8/13)

AJ Styles (4/7) Vs Samoa Joe (5/4)

The Undertaker (8/15) Vs Triple H (11/8)

The Shield (8/15) Vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre (11/8)

Charlotte Flair (6/4) Vs Becky Lynch (1/2)

John Cena and Bobby Lashley (2/7) Vs Kevin Owens and Elias (5/2)

The New Day (8/13) Vs The Bar (6/5)

The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey (1/9) Vs The Riott Squad (5/1)

Cedric Alexander (6/5) Vs Buddy Murphy (8/13)

Asuka and Naomi (6/5) Vs The Iiconics (6/5) (No favourite)

What's next?

Super Show-Down will take place in a few short weeks on October 6th, and will be broadcast live on the WWE network.

Odds for the event are likely to change as the show gets closer, and they often give a much clearer picture of who is likely to win in the final 24 hours before the event.

