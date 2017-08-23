WWE News: Oney Lorcan wants John Cena

The NXT superstar has issued the huge challenge on Twitter

by Harald Math News 23 Aug 2017, 10:38 IST

Oney wants Cena - will Oney get Cena?

What's the story?

WWE NXT superstar Oney Lorcan has taken to Twitter to make a very short, clear and simple statement — he wants John Cena.

Give me Cena — ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) August 22, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Oney Lorcan may only be a bit-part player in NXT right now, but it has hard to argue against him being the most entertaining bit-part player in the entire company. Lorcan has put on a series of intense matches against the likes of Andrade Almas, Drew McIntyre and Hideo Itami over the past couple of years, coming up short on every occasion.

Lorcan may well be better known to hardcore wrestling fans as former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and PWG alumni, Biff Busick. The Lance Storm trained Biff was an integral part of the independent scene up until his NXT signing in 2015.

Fans had high hopes when he was signed, but it looks like an enhancement position is the best Oney can hope for now.

The heart of the matter

For reasons that aren't entirely clear right now, Oney Lorcan has called out John Cena on Twitter. The challenge wasn't elaborate, it was barely a challenge, instead a simple to message to The Face That Runs The Place.

Straight and to the point. As John Cena is the biggest star of a generation and currently in the upper echelons of the main roster, potentially feuding with Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, it is unlikely that Oney is going to get his wish.

What's next?

As of yet, John Cena is yet to respond to Oney's challenge. Will the leader of the Cenation stand up for his legacy and take on the challenge of The Boston Goblin? It remains to be seen. It is unlikely, but one can dream.

John Cena was a part of RAW on Monday night and seems to be on the flagship show moving forward. Oney will more than likely be a part of the NXT tapings that take place tomorrow.

Author's take

John Cena vs. Oney Lorcan isn't going to happen anytime soon, but it most definitely should. Lorcan is one of the most underutilised talents on the entire roster, although it has been entertaining watching him be the intense enhancement guy in developmental.

Arguably the best part of this tweet is the mental image it brings up of Dustin and Greg reading it back on their Best Friends podcast, which Oney appeared on way back when.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com