WWE News: Open Challenge set to take place on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 369 // 28 Nov 2018, 04:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time to raise The Bar!

What's the story?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a WWE Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge which saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his title against arch-rival Dolph Ziggler.

And to follow up on the IC Title Open Challenge, SmackDown Live has now decided to host an Open Challenge of their own, as SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Bar will be holding an Open Challenge on SD Live.

In case you didn't know...

After being drafted to SmackDown Live earlier this year, the duo of Sheamus and Cesaro finally managed to win their first ever WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles at SmackDown 1000 on the 16th of October.

Having recently ignited a heated feud against The New Day on the blue brand, Cesaro and Sheamus went on to capture the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles thanks to unlikely help from The Big Show.

Shortly after winning the belts, Cesaro and Sheamus went on to mark their first successful title defense at Crown Jewel on the 2nd of November in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

As initially announced by one half of the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, Sheamus on Twitter, 'The Celtic Warrior' alongside his fellow tag team partner 'The Swiss Superman' Cesaro, will be putting their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles on the line on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live in a SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship Open Challenge.

Sheamus also noted that The New Day are apparently excluded from this Open Challenge and will not be able to challenge for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles later tonight.

This is an OPEN CHALLENGE to ANY Tag Team on #SDLive. Step-Up to #TheBar... who wants their shot?



*Note: open challenge excludes New Day because who needs more of that.. am i right? Terms & Conditions Apply. #nomorepancakes — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 27, 2018

Sheamus' fellow tag team partner, Cesaro also hyped up the Open Challenge and added that New Day are indeed excluded from this Open Challenge.

Sneak preview of tonight’s #TheBar OPEN CHALLENGE #SDLive



*Note: open challenge excludes New Day pic.twitter.com/BoNCwDGBBj — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) November 27, 2018

What's next?

SmackDown Live will take place within a few hours from now. Who do you think will step up to take on The Bar later tonight? The Usos? Or will it be former NXT Tag Team Champions, Sanity? Or will The Good Brothers make their return to TV?

Stay updated on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live here!