WWE News - Otis sends a heartwarming message to recently released Superstars

This was a very tough week for the pro wrestling industry as WWE released many Superstars and furloughed many of their backstage personnel. Big names such as Kurt Angle and Rusev were amongst the list of people released from the company. The list also had EC3 and Drake Maverick who have now received a heartwarming message from Otis.

The Heavy Machinery member shared a few images with both Superstars that showed how strong their friendship was. He even said both the Superstars were 'more than brothers'.

You can see the tweet below:

More Than Brothers..



Little less than a Wife...



The #MEATwagon Lives Forever ✊🏻🍻 pic.twitter.com/kiBqQRBuN1 — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) April 18, 2020

WWE releases many of its Superstars

In what many are now calling Black Wednesday, WWE was forced to cut loose many of its talent. Maverick and EC3 were among the few who lost their jobs owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. Many experts are predicting more releases by WWE.

Maverick posted a video response to his release that would break any fan's heart as the former 205 Live GM was in tears. He will be part of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and promised to give his all.

EC3 has undergone a drastic change after his release and has been hinting at exploring a different persona. While it is being reported WWE could bring back the released personnel after normalcy resumes, it remains to be seen how many will be willing to return to the company.