WWE News: Page reunites with two former WWE Superstars

Paige shared a photo on Instagram of her recent reunion with a pair of former WWE buddies

by Elliott Binks News 26 Oct 2017, 15:20 IST

Paige hasn't wrestled on WWE television in almost 16 months

What’s the story?

Paige has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her recent reunion with a pair former WWE colleagues. The former two-time Divas Champion posted the following image of her sharing a coffee with Rosa Mendes, who turned 38 this week, and former NXT talent Zahra Schreiber.

Happy birthday to this super mum! Got to reconnect with her these past weekends and she's still as beautiful inside and out. #TheMiseries #Glampires A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Paige hasn’t wrestled in a WWE ring since way back in June of 2016, when she teamed with Sasha Banks to face Dana Brooke and Charlotte on an episode of Raw.

Since then, she’s been out of action rehabbing a neck injury, although her recovery coincided with a violation of the company’s Wellness Policy in August 2016. Further controversy followed in July of this year when she was involved in a domestic battery incident at Orlando International Airport. However, the case was soon closed without any official charges being pressed.

With those incidents now seemingly behind her, the latest update on Paige’s situation is that she’s been attending the Performance Centre to train for a return to WWE television.

The heart of the matter

Paige and Mendes were main roster colleagues for more than a year between the former’s debut in April 2014 and the latter’s retirement in August 2015. Through the summer of 2014, they worked against each other in a number of tag matches at various live events before eventually teaming together at an Aug 16 house show in San Jose.

Schreiber, meanwhile, was fired by the company in 2015, though recent social media posts suggest that she and Paige have managed to remain in contact since.

What's next?

As noted previously, Paige is already training for her return to WWE television, so don’t be surprised to see her show up at some point in the coming weeks or months. Previously, she’d been signed to the Raw roster, but with SmackDown’s women’s division rather thin on the ground, there’s always a chance she could be switched to Tuesday nights.

Author’s take

Nothing earth-shattering to note here, folks, other than the fact that black is apparently very much in vogue right now... Here’s hoping Paige was right back down at the Performance Centre after her car-park coffee break — stay posted for more updates on her future.

