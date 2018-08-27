Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Paige announces Tag Team Tournament on SmackDown Live

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.28K   //    27 Aug 2018, 01:40 IST

The New Day don't currently have challengers for Hell in a Cell
The New Day currently doesn't have challengers for Hell in a Cell

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige took to Twitter earlier today to announce that there will be a Tag Team Championship tournament to crown new challengers for The New Day at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live only recently had a Tag Team Tournament that led to The New Day winning and going on to face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. The New Day didn't win the titles at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but they were able to pick them up for the fifth time on SmackDown Live this past week and are now in need of challengers for Hell in a Cell.

The Usos recently congratulated The New Day on their win and since Erick Rowan is now injured, The Bludgeon Brothers won't be cashing in their rematch.

The heart of the matter

Paige recently announced on Twitter that SmackDown Live would see another Tag Team Tournament to crown the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championships, the General Manager also announced the first match which will be a triple threat between Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Bar and The Colons.

There will be a second triple threat match next week on SmackDown Live and the winner of the two matches will go on to face off ahead of Hell in a Cell to crown the new number one contenders.

What's next?

Erick Rowan's injury means that The Bludgeon Brothers could claim a rematch in a few months time, but right now The New Day doesn't have any challengers, which could be why WWE has been forced to revert back to another tournament, despite the fact that there has only just been one. 

Who do you think will win the Tag Team Tournament? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Paige Xavier Woods
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Number One Contender's Match for SmackDown Tag...
RELATED STORY
10 things WWE got right on the Smackdown Live after...
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
4 subtle things you might have missed on SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: May 29th, 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Worcester Preview: The rise of Daniel...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 29 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live ratings relatively steady ahead...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us