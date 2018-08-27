WWE News: Paige announces Tag Team Tournament on SmackDown Live

The New Day currently doesn't have challengers for Hell in a Cell

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live General Manager, Paige took to Twitter earlier today to announce that there will be a Tag Team Championship tournament to crown new challengers for The New Day at Hell in a Cell.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown Live only recently had a Tag Team Tournament that led to The New Day winning and going on to face The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam. The New Day didn't win the titles at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but they were able to pick them up for the fifth time on SmackDown Live this past week and are now in need of challengers for Hell in a Cell.

The Usos recently congratulated The New Day on their win and since Erick Rowan is now injured, The Bludgeon Brothers won't be cashing in their rematch.

The heart of the matter

Paige recently announced on Twitter that SmackDown Live would see another Tag Team Tournament to crown the number one contenders for the Tag Team Championships, the General Manager also announced the first match which will be a triple threat between Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Bar and The Colons.

the party never stops for your #SDLive GM. The New Day had a big win on Tuesday, so let’s see who they’ll defend those #TagTeamTitles against at #HIAC. Triple threat match THIS Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/gyuvDmibKw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 26, 2018

There will be a second triple threat match next week on SmackDown Live and the winner of the two matches will go on to face off ahead of Hell in a Cell to crown the new number one contenders.

What's next?

Erick Rowan's injury means that The Bludgeon Brothers could claim a rematch in a few months time, but right now The New Day doesn't have any challengers, which could be why WWE has been forced to revert back to another tournament, despite the fact that there has only just been one.

Who do you think will win the Tag Team Tournament? Have your say in the comments section below...