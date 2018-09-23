WWE News: Paige Announces A Huge Segment For SmackDown Live

Expect some shenanigans with the champion and challenger

What's the story?

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been at war for a long time now. This is a war that has become very personal with Samoa Joe taking shots at AJ Styles' family.

It’s No-DQ, No Count-Out, there MUST be a winner for the @WWE Championship at #WWESSD ... so I’m making it official with a contract signing THIS Tuesday on #SDLive. @AJStylesOrg @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/ZM9yTPczHp — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

The two men are scheduled to meet at Super Show-Down in a 'no DQ, no count out' match. To make it official, Paige has announced a big contract signing segment on this week's SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are no strangers to one another. The two men were a big part of TNA and their clashes that put the company on the map.

The two men met at Hell in a Cell recently in a match with a highly disputed finish. It did seem like AJ Styles had tapped, even though the referee could not see it from his particular vantage point. Now, they will meet at Super Show-Down in a match with the stipulation mentioned above.

The heart of the matter

Has there ever been a contract signing in WWE that has gone according to plan, I ask? Expect this contract signing segment to end in a flurry of fists as well, because the two men involved simply do not like one another.

A contract signing is a great device to build heat between the competitors as they go into their big match. Samoa Joe orchestrated an attack from behind on AJ Styles last week and then he retreated through the audience. It is possible that the mind games will continue on this week's show as well.

What's next?

Expect a high adrenaline show from the men and women of SmackDown Live this week. The pieces are constantly falling into plan as we head towards SmackDown 1000. What do you think will happen during the contract signing?

